2,500 schoolchildren narrate Manas epic in Kyrgyzstan’s Alai region

2,500 schoolchildren narrated Manas epic in Kyrgyzstan’s Alai region, Kabar reports.

The event was attended by secondary school students, teachers, representatives of local authorities, local residents and youth.

The Manas epic, is a heroic epic of the Kyrgyz people, included in the list of masterpieces of the oral and intangible cultural heritage of humanity, as well as in the Guinness Book of Records as the largest epic in the world.