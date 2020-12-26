EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:16, 26 December 2020 | GMT +6

    251 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 22,973 people continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of December 26, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    4,773 patients are staying at hospitals, 18,200 are receiving outpatient treatment.

    251 patients are in critical condition, 48 are in extremely severe condition and 40 are on artificial lung ventilation.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 735 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 150,951.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!