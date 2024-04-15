253 children born in flood affected regions of Kazakhstan

253 children have been born in Kazakhstan in flood affected regions. This is what official spokesperson of the Ministry of Healthcare Aigerim Urazaliyeva said at a briefing in the Central Communications Office, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to her, 66 healthcare institutions keep operating in a routine mode in flood-hit regions today.

The flooded areas have been provided with sufficient volume of pharmaceuticals and medical items.

309 pregnant women remain under constant monitoring. 253 children have been born since the onset of flooding period.

Most of children were born in Kostanay, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions.

Nearly 5,300 children are in evacuation centers, of which 71 children are receiving hospital care, and 87 are under outpatient treatment.

278 doctors, 838 nurses, and 79 psychologists are providing medical and psychological assistance to the population in evacuation centers.