253 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hr, total at 1,391,161

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 253 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

51 were detected in Nur-Sultan, 25 in Almaty, 36 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 3 in Almaty region, 2 in Zhetysu region, 5 in Atyrau region, 8 in East Kazakhstan, 5 in Abai region, 4 in Zhambyl region, 18 in West Kazakhstan, 28 in Karaganda region, 25 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 8 in Mangistau region, 10 in Pavlodar region, 14 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Turkistan region, 3 in Ulytau region, bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 1,391,161.