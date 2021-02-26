254 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –254 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 20,277 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of February 26. 4,452 patients are staying at hospitals, 15,825 are receiving outpatient treatment.

254 patients are in critical condition, 53 are in extremely severe condition and 41 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 855 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 211,212 since the start of the pandemic.