2,556 houses flooded in Russia's Orenburg region

Over 2,500 houses were flooded in Russia’s Orenburg region, 4,208 people were evacuated from the emergency zone, according to the press service of the regional government, TASS reports.

"As of April 6, 2,556 residential buildings and 6,886 household plots have been flooded due to active snowmelt and rising river levels caused by spillways in the region. At the same time, 4,208 people were evacuated, including 1,019 children, while 427 people, including 132 children, are being put in temporary accommodation centers," the statement said.

In addition, 306 farm animals were moved from flood zones to safe areas.

"The flood is at its peak. The situation is difficult in several territories, especially in Orsk due to a dam break. But people are safe, everyone who evacuated is warm and provided with food. Experts continue to deal with technical issues," the press service quoted the Governor of the Orenburg region Denis Pasler.