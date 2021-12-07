257 COVID-19 patients treated at infectious facilities in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 257 people are treated for the coronavirus infection in Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from the city’s public health office.

It was revealed that Almaty city has registered 46 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, including five symptomless cases.

45 people have been discharged from the local hospitals after making full recoveries from the novel coronavirus. However, 23 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

Presently, 257 people, including six children, are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of the city. 35 COVID-19 patients are at intensive care units. 570 COVID-19 patients are treated at home.