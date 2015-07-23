2570 real estate objects worth KZT 12.2 billion legalized in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana city has registered 2826 applications for legalization of real estate, the press service of the city's administration office informs.

According to the Department of Finance, Astana, "Almaty" district registered 1287 applications, including 1227 - residential buildings, 2109 - non-residential facilities, 246 - commercial sites, 5 applications were received for legalization of the shares in legal entities. "Yesil" district registered 461 applications including 470 - residential buildings, 838 - non-residential facilities, and 16 - commercial areas. "Saryarka" district recorder 1 078 applications including 1885 - residential, 1068 - non-residential facilities, as well as 205 - commercial facilities. As of July 21 the current year the commission considered 1105 applications, legalized 2570 facilities totaling 12, 2 billion tenge. Among the properties - 1316 - residential buildings, 1249 - non-residential facilities, 78 - commercial areas, and 5 - shares in legal entities. Recall, the legalization of property will run until 31 December 2015.