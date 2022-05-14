258 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past day, Kazakhstan has added 258 recovered COVID-19 cases, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

155 people have made full recoveries from COVID-19 in Almaty city in the past 24 hours.

Over the past day, Mangistau region has reported 57 COVID-19 recovered cases, Nur-Sultan city - 15, and Shymkent city - 15.

Five people have defeated the virus in North Kazakhstan region, three in Almaty region, three in East Kazakhstan region, two in Aktobe region, one in West Kazakhstan region, one in Karaganda region, and one in Kyzylorda region.

Kazakhstan has so far reported a total of 1,291,748 recoveries from the coronavirus infection.

Earlier it was reported that five cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.



