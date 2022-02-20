EN
    12:14, 20 February 2022

    258 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 34,417, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 4,545 are treated as in-patients and 29,872 as out-patients.

    258 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 105 in critical condition, and 77 on artificial lung ventilation.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 847 cases of and 3,533 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



