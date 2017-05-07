25th Anniversary of Kazakh Armed Forces: A day in the life of a serviceman

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On the eve of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Armed Forces, Kazinform correspondent visited military unit #5571 of the National Guard to learn about the life of the defenders of the Fatherland.

In order to do that our correspondent accompanied one of the servicemen for the whole day.





Yelzhan Sadyk was drafted into the Armed Forces in May 2016 from Aktobe and his service is coming to an end in two weeks.

Yelzhan Sadyk notes that for him military service has become a great school. Yelzhan graduated from the Zhubanov Aktobe State University majoring in metallurgical engineering and after finishing his service he plans to work in this field. However, right now the young man is focused on fulfilling his family's hopes as a serviceman.





"The National Guard protects public safety. Every day we perform our military duty, and every day for us begins at 6 am with exercises. Then soldiers clean up, carry out hygiene procedures. After breakfast, classes begin, they include official training, state law, and military affairs. Next, we proceed to perform our assignments maintaining the order in all 8 districts of Almaty," says Yelzhan Sadyk.

While performing your duties, you have to deal with different situations. Yelzhan said that he himself detained violators several times for that he was encouraged by the leadership.





As for military nutrition, there are no problems with it. Yelzhan says that servicemen eat three meals a day, and the quality of food is always great.

"Breakfast and lunch are served on schedule. And after returning from evening service we have dinner. We have everything, butter, cheese. Food quality is controlled. We also maintain cleanliness. Several times a week we change beds, go to the sauna, and once a week we do laundry," he adds.





"All colleagues are friends. We come from all over Kazakhstan, I quickly became friends with all of the guys here. Military teaches patience, restraint, a sense of brotherhood, mutual assistance. We are always ready to help each other. It's for a good reason they say that army friendship is the strongest," says the serviceman.





Our conversation is coming to an end, and Yelzhan is being assigned to a scheduled task to protect the peace on the streets of Almaty as part of one of three patrols in Medeu district.





