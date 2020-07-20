EN
    21:38, 20 July 2020 | GMT +6

    25yo killed in car accident in Aktobe

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – A traffic accident has taken place today in Aktobe, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the city’s Police Department.

    A 37-year-old driver of a Volvo car drove into the oncoming lane and head collided with a Toyota Camry car. As a result of the accident, a 25-year-old driver of Toyota Camry died in an ambulance. The 27-year-old passenger of Toyota was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the emergency hospital. Investigation is underway.


    Road accidents Aktobe region
