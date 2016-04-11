EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:13, 11 April 2016 | GMT +6

    26 000 first graders to study under new academic programs in Zhambyl region

    None
    None
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Governor of Zhambyl region Karim Kokrekbayev told about educational reforms at the briefing devoted to discussion of implementation of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan.

    "Two schools in the region (No.41 Higher School and T.Ryskulov School-Lyceum) are currently experimenting the 12-year-education program as per updated school standards. 289 first graders are involved in this project," said he.

    According to him, 3 745 teachers including 33 school principals passed special training in 2015.

    In the new academic year [2016-2017 - editor] as many as 26 000 first graders will study under the new educational programs, he added.

    null null  

    Tags:
    Education Zhambyl region 100 specific steps Education and Science News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!