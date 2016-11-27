26,000 people find jobs in Almaty region in 2016

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - First deputy akim (head) of Almaty region Mr. Turlashov has chaired a session of the regional akimat (administration) dedicated to two issues.

Head of the Almaty akim's (governor) office Mr. Dyuisembinov reported on the work of the administrations of Balkhashskiy and Uigulrskiy districts in terms of control of public services rendering to the population.



"According to the public services registry, local executive bodies render 174 types of public services. 91,337 public services were rendered within the framework of e-Kyzmet and 27,845 - within the framework of e-Government," Dyuisembinov noted.



In his words, in order to prevent violations of standards and regulations of public services rendering, government bodies have held 21 seminars, including 14 field seminars, over the past 10 months. Dyuisembinov also gave an insight into the work done in the districts and towns of the Almaty region and existing drawbacks, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the governor of Almaty region.



Head of the employment and social programs coordination department of Almaty region Mr. Aitzhanov briefed the session on the second issue - the implementation of the State Program "Employment Roadmap -2020". According to him, 17,9 billion tenge was allotted for implementation of the program this year. 27,600 people were employed since the beginning of the year within the framework of the program.



Akim (head) of Karatalskiy district Mr. Bissembayev, acting akim (head) of Balkhashskiy district Mr. Smagulov, akim (head) of Uigurskiy district Mr. Tokhtassunov and many others made reports on the two abovementioned issues at the session.



In conclusion, first deputy governor of the region Turlashov charged the heads of the regions and towns to assume measures to render public service in a timely manner, raise public awareness on e-format of public services and work out specific measures on general employment, and qualitative implementation of the projects that are underway.