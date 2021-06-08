EN
    14:57, 08 June 2021 | GMT +6

    26, 507 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Almaty rgn

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM As of June 8 Almaty region recorded 26, 507 COVID-19 cases, including 16,632 symptomatic, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    Growth rate dropped from 0.3% to 0.2% as compared to the past 2 weeks.

    59 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, including 50 symptomatic.

    25,424 were discharged from hospitals, 20 in the last day.

    238,353 were administered the first component of the vaccine against COVID-19, 141,901 the second.


