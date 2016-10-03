26 climbers conquer snowy Independence Peak

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A group of 26 climbers reached the summit of Independence Peak in South Kazakhstan region on October 1.

Facebook user Kairat Karibayev wrote that they dedicated the ascent to 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence.



"On October 1, a group of 26 people climbed the 4,100m-tall Independence Peak and dedicated the ascent to Kazakhstan's independence. On our way back I filmed a video of our international group extending their congratulations. Dear Kazakhstanis, please accept our sincere congratulations! Let's do our best for our Motherland - the Republic of Kazakhstan to prosper!" he wrote.



The peak situated in the Tien Shan range received its name when 58 climbers conquered it on the 10th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.

















