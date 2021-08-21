26 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 354 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Countrywide, 26 COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 136 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 67,495 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. The death toll stands at 4,200. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has totaled 57,591 in the country

Notably, the country has logged 7,117 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 6,951 more Kazakhstanis have beaten the virus.