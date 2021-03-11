EN
    12:19, 11 March 2021 | GMT +6

    26 killed, dozens injured as bus plunges into ravine in Indonesia's West Java

    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM Twenty six people were killed and dozens were wounded after a bus carrying 62 people fell into a ravine in Indonesia's western province of West Java on Wednesday night, a senior official said earlier Thursday.

    The rescuers are struggling to pull out one person from the wreckage of the bus, Deden Ridwansyah, head of search and rescue office of Bandung city told Xinhua by phone.

    According to the police, the incident occurred when the bus driver could not control the vehicle when it was passing on the Wado Malangbong street in Sumedang district, then the bus plunged into a ravine, said Ridwansyah, Xinhua reports.

    As many as 35 people survived the incident but many of them suffered injuries, the official said.


