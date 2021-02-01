260 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –260 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

28,050 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of February 1. 6,414 patients are staying at hospitals, 21,636 are receiving outpatient treatment, according to the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

260 patients are in critical condition, 52 are in extremely severe condition and 42 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 1,259 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 187,970 since the start of the pandemic.