264 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –264 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 27,909 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of February 2. 6,028 patients are staying at hospitals, 21,881 are receiving outpatient treatment.

264 patients are in critical condition, 55 are in extremely severe condition and 44 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 1,161 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 189,131 since the onset of the pandemic.