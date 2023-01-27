264 maslikhat deputies to be elected in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY REGION. KAZINFORM 32 deputies of the regional maslikhat, 232 deputies of the municipal and district maslikhats will be elected in the oncoming March 19 elections in Kostanay region, Kazinform reports.

As chairperson of the regional election commission Assiya Duanbayeva said, the deputies of the regional maslikhat will be elected at 16 polling stations, while deputies of the regional and district maslikhats will be elected at 232 polling stations.

She reminded that 50 per cent of the deputies will be elected by the majority system, and 50 per cent- in accordance with the party lists.

The extraordinary election of the maslikhat deputies will be held March 19, 2023.