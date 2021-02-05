265 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –265 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 27,480 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of February 5. 5,734 patients are staying at hospitals, 21,746 are receiving outpatient treatment.

265 patients are in critical condition, 49 are in extremely severe condition and 48 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,186 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 192,825 since the start of the pandemic.