NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 22,275 continue being under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.

Out of 22,275 COVID-19 patients, 4,774 are being treated as in-patients and 17,501 as out-patients. Those also include 265 patients with severe COVID-19, 53 with critical COVID-19, and 46 patients on ventilators.