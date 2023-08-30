266 kids with special needs to go on a vacation to Bukhtarma reservoir

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM 266 children with special educational needs from East Kazakhstan and their parents will go on a five-day vacation to the Summer without Borders summer ecological and recreational camp at the Bukhtarma reservoir, Kazinform reports.

The summer camp is the project of the Antares A Public Fund developed with the financial support of the Samruk Kazyna Trust social projects development fund and regional employment and social programs coordination department.

The camp offers transfers, five meals a day for children and three meals for the adults and accommodation at comfortable houses.

The camp is open until early October.