EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:50, 30 August 2023 | GMT +6

    266 kids with special needs to go on a vacation to Bukhtarma reservoir

    None
    UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM 266 children with special educational needs from East Kazakhstan and their parents will go on a five-day vacation to the Summer without Borders summer ecological and recreational camp at the Bukhtarma reservoir, Kazinform reports.

    The summer camp is the project of the Antares A Public Fund developed with the financial support of the Samruk Kazyna Trust social projects development fund and regional employment and social programs coordination department.

    The camp offers transfers, five meals a day for children and three meals for the adults and accommodation at comfortable houses.

    The camp is open until early October.

    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Education Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!