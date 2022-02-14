EN
    07:46, 14 February 2022 | GMT +6

    266 thou people receive one COVID-19 vaccine jab in Atyrau rgn

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 266 thousand people have been given one jab of COVID-19 vaccines in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of Atyrau region's health office, a total of 266,662 people have been administered the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccine and 250,203 - both jabs in Atyrau region.

    A total of 6,072 pregnant and nursing women as well as teenagers aged 12 to 18 have been inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine in the region,

    31,064 people have received a booster shot in the region.

    It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

    The COVID-19 vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get their jabs of anti-COVID vaccines. The mass vaccination began in early April 2021 when all eligible citizens of the country were able to get immunized against the coronavirus infection.


