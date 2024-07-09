EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:45, 09 July 2024 | GMT +6

    268 participants to represent Kyrgyzstan at World Nomad Games in Kazakhstan

    World Nomad Games
    Photo credit: worldnomadgames.kz

    At the World Nomad Games, which will be held in September in Kazakhstan, national sports will be represented by 268 participants from Kyrgyzstan, acting director of the Directorate for National Sports of Kyrgyzstan Zhenishbek Nurchoro uulu told at the press conference, Kabar reports.

    The Kyrgyz delegation includes athletes, coaches and representatives of the management.

    Kyrgyzstanis will take part in competitions in “Kok-Boru”, “Kok-paru”, “At Chabysh”, “Alysh bel boo kuroshu”, “Salbuurun”, “Tayak-tartysh”, etc.

    At the moment, all teams are completed and are undergoing the first stage of preparation; the second stage will take place in the near future, Zhenishbek Nurchoro uulu reported.

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Astana Kazakhstan Sport World Nomad Games
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    x