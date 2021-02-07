269 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –269 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 27,107 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of February 6. 5,771 patients are staying at hospitals, 21,336 are receiving outpatient treatment.

269 patients are in critical condition, 48 are in extremely severe condition and 42 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,146 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 195,112 since the start of the pandemic.