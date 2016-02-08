27.1 mln tons of oil extracted at Tengiz oil field in 2015

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - "Tengizchevroil" LLP developing the Tengiz field extracted 27 million 160 thousand tons of oil in 2015.

"Tengizchevroil" LLP completed the project on pumping raw gas and the project on construction of the plant of the second generation in 2008. It allowed to increase the daily production of oil to approximately up to 75 000 tons or 600 000 barrels and daily production of natural gas up to 22 mln sq meters. In 2015, the volume of crude oil extraction made 27.16 mln tons (217 mln barrels), which is a new one-year record of the company," the press service informed.