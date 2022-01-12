27,423 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 27,423 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Of 27,423 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 3,409 are in-patients and 24,014 are out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 187, in critical condition – 59, and on artificial lung ventilation – 41.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 4,810 cases of and 1,083 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.