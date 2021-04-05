27,836 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –27,836 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of April 5, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 10,354 patients are staying at hospitals, while 17,482 are receiving outpatient treatment.

452 patients are in critical condition, 117 are in extremely severe condition and 70 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 1,921 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 255,028 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 225,256 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus countrywide.