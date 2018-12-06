EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:40, 06 December 2018 | GMT +6

    27,998 infants welcomed into world in Astana since Jan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the year 27,988 infants were born in the capital city of Kazakhstan, Astana.

    As statistics reads, the most popular baby names are Alikhan and Medina. 289 boys were named Alikhan and 387 newborn girls were given the name Medina.

    Amir, Ali, Aisultan, Arlan, Alan, Sanzhar, Aldiyar, Yerassyl and Mansur join the top 10 popular boys' names. The most popular girls' names are Aizere, Ailin, Amina, Aysha, Rayana, Ayala, Safia and Aisha.

    Tags:
    Statistics Astana
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!