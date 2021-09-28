27 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 27 coronavirus patients are in critical condition in Atyrau, 6 of them are on life support, Kazinform reports.

As of today, there are 317 people staying in the infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau. 13.5% of coronavirus beds are occupied.

27 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 6 of them are on life support, the healthcare department reports. 30% of the intensive care units’ beds are occupied.

As earlier reported, the region remains in the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’.

233,000 people completed the COVID-19 vaccination cycle in the region.