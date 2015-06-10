27 countries and 4 international organizations confirmed their participation in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegation from Kazakhstan headed by EXPO-2017 Commissioner, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Rapil Zhoshybayev took part in the work of the 157th session of the General Assembly of the International Exhibitions Bureau in Paris.

Reports on preparation for the exhibition in Astana in 2017, Dubai in 2020 and horticultural exhibition Antalya-2016 were presented in Paris, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

R. Zhoshybayev told about the work on attraction of foreign participants, development of the legal framework and measures on fulfillment of obligations before the International Exhibitions Bureau. He also informed the delegates about receiving official confirmation from 27 world countries and 4 international organizations of their participation in the EXPO-2017.

He also noted that Kazakhstan planned to continue the work on receiving official confirmations of participation in the EXPO from countries using the potential of the EXPO platform in Milan and the upcoming meeting of international participants in Astana for presentation of the EXPO-2017 and discussion of the terms of participation of the countries.

Upon completion of the sitting, the heads and members of the International Exhibitions Bureau highly praised the preparation for the EXPO-2017 in Astana.