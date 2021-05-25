EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:38, 25 May 2021 | GMT +6

    27 COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Atyrau rgn

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 27 patients with COVID-19 are treated in intensive care beds in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, 524 patients with the coronavirus infection are being treated at the region’s infectious diseases hospitals, which are 24.9% full. 27 patients are in intensive care beds, with the I.U.C. occupancy standing at 33.3%. Out of the 27, five are on artificial lung ventilation.


    Tags:
    Almaty region COVID-19 Atyrau region Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!