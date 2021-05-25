27 COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 27 patients with COVID-19 are treated in intensive care beds in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, 524 patients with the coronavirus infection are being treated at the region’s infectious diseases hospitals, which are 24.9% full. 27 patients are in intensive care beds, with the I.U.C. occupancy standing at 33.3%. Out of the 27, five are on artificial lung ventilation.