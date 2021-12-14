EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:30, 14 December 2021 | GMT +6

    27 crop processing projects put into service in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev told the Government sitting what projects have been implemented in the country’s agro-industrial complex, Kazinform reports.

    «27 crop processing projects worth KZT 34.3 bln, 6 meat processing plants worth KZT 7.5 bln, 14 orchard start projects up to KZT 10.3 bln were put into service in the past 11 months,» he said.

    Besides, 6 food manufacturing projects worth KZT 2.3 bln, 4 seed farming projects worth KZT 1.7 bln, and 28 multiplying farms up to KZT 12.9 bln were launched. It is planned to realize 17 more projects up to KZT 22 bln by the yearend.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Investment projects Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!