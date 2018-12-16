27 key achievements of Kazakhstan attained since gaining independence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan celebrates 27th anniversary of its independence. The country has made the most important steps on the way of sovereign development and achieved significant results for s short period of time by historical standards.



Undoubtedly, the first and the most crucial achievement is proclamation and gaining of independence. The country adopted its fundamental documents. Kazakhstan appeared on the world map as a country with clear-cut boundaries, founded its army, created necessary management structures and approved its symbols of states.



For the past 27 years the country has been accepted by the world community as a state pursuing consistent domestic policy aimed at ensuring tolerance, inter-faith and intercultural contests of all ethnic groups.



Kazakhstan has been acknowledged as a full-fledged member of the international community maintaining consistently peaceful and constructive policy of friendship, good neighborliness and mutual benefit cooperation.







Before gaining independence President of the Kazakh SSR Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to shut down the world's largest nuclear test site in Semipalatinsk region. Kazakhstan renounced the world's fourth largest nuclear arsenal.



Kazakhstan has set an example of successful transition from planned economy to market economy.



Kazakhstan has created a new political system based on basic principles of democracy, built an appropriate legislation.







Kazakhstan has built a unique model of peace and social harmony thanks to far-looking and deliberate policy of interethnic and interfaith relations.



Kazakhstan has founded the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan at the initiative of the Head of State.



Kazakhstan has successfully carried out two modernizations to pass from planned economy to market one.



Kazakhstan started the second modernization at the close of 90s. The country built the new capital, enhanced its global stature and proved its right for the regional leadership.







In 2012 Kazakhstan earlier than expected realized all the tasks outlined in Kazakhstan 2030 Strategy. Kazakhstan joined the top 50 most competitive states of the world and the group of countries with average level of development.



Since 2012 Kazakhstan has been realizing the third modernization. Its tasks are outlined in the Kazakh President's State-of-the-Nation Address as of January 31, 2017. The modernization is not an action plan for tackling current global challenges; it is a reliable bridge to the future, the goals of Strategy 2050.







Kazakhstan has provided real growth of human wellbeing thanks to economic success. More than 35% of the country's population lived below the poverty line in 1996.



Kazakhstan takes the lead in the world's anti-nuclear process.



Kazakhstan is engaged in large peacekeeping activities, joins the peacekeeping forces of the UN.







Kazakhstan's peacekeeping and anti-nuclear activities gained a new impetus thanks to election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN SC since 2017.



Kazakhstan has initiated holding the OSCE Summit. It was the first OSCE Summit to be held for more than ten years and the first to be held in Central Asia in the territory of the former USSR, the capital of Kazakhstan.



Kazakhstan put forward proposals to amend and extend the Organization's work format.







Kazakhstan regularly holds the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, as a discussion platform for interfaith and interethnic dialogue exceptionally in a constructive format.



Great achievement of Kazakhstan and particularly of the First President is the foundation of the new capital, Astana. Today's Astana is the landmark of sovereign Kazakhstan.



Kazakhstan has attained great achievements in the international arena, including initiatives in the sphere of Eurasian economic integration, regional and economic and political leadership. Today's Kazakhstan is a member of the leading international organization such as the UN, OSCE, OIC, SCO, CIS, CU, CSTO, OECD, etc. Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations with 180 states of the world.



Kazakhstan has established positive and mutual benefit relations with some foreign states and blocks of great importance for the country. It enjoys good relations with Russia, as one of the world's leading powers and neighboring country, with China as a neighboring country and trade-economic partner that has huge potential, able to boost economic development of Kazakhstan. It cooperates with the US and EU nations that determine development of basic processes in the contemporary world politics and economics possessing all scientific and technological achievements, and trade and economic partners.



For the years of independence Kazakhstan has attracted above 70% of foreign investments of the total inflow in Central Asia.







The State-run program of industrial and innovation development, launched in 2009, gradually changes the whole structure of the country's economy. About 1250 new enterprises and more than 300,000 new workplaces were created for the past years of industrialization. The National Investment Strategy 2018-2022 was adopted.







Kazakhstan has held EXPO 2017 in Astana to demonstrate new green technologies, the latest scientific and technological achievements.

Astana International Financial Centre, initiated by the Head of State, started its work this July. The centre is called to become financial gateways, a centre for attracting investment capital.



Kazakhstan has joined the top 30 sports powers. Kazakh athletes won 70 Olympic medals and 700 medals at international competitions for the years of independence.