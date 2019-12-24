27 kg mammoth bone on exhibit at Atyrau museum

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A huge mammoth bone has replenished the museum fund in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Rashida Haripova, director of the Atyrau Museum of Local History, a coxal bone was unearthed in Inder district on the banks of the Ural River. The bone weights 27 kilograms. Its length is more than one meter. This is not the first exhibit dating back millions of years in the museum’s paleontological department.

It should be noted that the museum already has bones of ancient animals including deer, bison and dinosaurs that inhabited the Caspian region millions of years ago. However, Haripova noted that the mammoth coxal bone will help the museum to recreate the skeleton of this prehistoric animal.