27 new schools to open their doors in Astana this year

Construction of 34 two-shift schools for 102 thousand student places is underway in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports citing the press service of the education department of the city.

27 two-shift schools for 74 thousand places are set to be commissioned by the yearend. Of these, three private, seven public as well as 17 educational facilities that are under construction under the Comfortable school project. It is expected that 17 schools out of the 27 will opens their doors in September, said the department.

According to it, 10 schools will be constructed in Yessil district, seven in Nura district, two in Baikonur district, two in Almaty district, and two in Saryarka district.

The Comfortable school project alone allows for school places for 90 thousand pupils in Yessil and Nura districts.

Previously it was reported that as part of the realization of the Comfortable school national project 22 schools for 36,800 places are set to be constructed in Almaty.