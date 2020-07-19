EN
    27 people evacuated after house fire in Semey

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM - Last night, 27 people including six children were evacuated from a multi-story residential building in Semey, Kazinform reports.

    According to the press service of the department for emergency situations, fire occurred in a four-story apartment building on Titov Street. An apartment on the top floor caught fire. A 16-year-old girl was rescued for the burning apartment. She received first aid.

    The fire area was 20 square meters. The cause of the fire and damage are being established.


    East Kazakhstan region Incidents
