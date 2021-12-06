27 remain missing, 15 dead after volcano eruption in Indonesia

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM Indonesia's disaster agency said Monday that 27 people remain missing while at least 15 others have died from Saturday's eruption at a volcano on the main island of Java.

More than 1,700 people have been evacuated, 56 people injured and at least 3,000 buildings destroyed or damaged by the eruption at Mt. Semeru on the eastern part of the island, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, Kyodo reports.

Hot ash from the 3,676-meter-high volcano had reached an area as far as 4 kilometers from the crater near its peak, and search and rescue operations were under way for residents who could be buried under the volcanic debris, authorities said.

With eruptions ongoing, the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation has advised residents and others to remain 1-5 km away from the peak, depending on where they are in relation to the volcano.

The center also warned against mudflows caused by rain.

Java is home to numerous volcanoes, of which Semeru is the highest. Semeru has erupted repeatedly in the past.