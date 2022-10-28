EN
    10:42, 28 October 2022 | GMT +6

    27 winners of intl olympiads receive cash prizes

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 27 school students of Kazakhstan – the winners and prizewinners of international school subject olympiads – were awarded cash prizes to the total amount of 73mln tenge, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Enlightenment.

    Noteworthy to say that the schoolchildren received cash prizes for the first time in the history of their participation in the olympiads. This became possible thanks to the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to encourage gifted children. All the medal winners will be awarded university grants, which will enable them to obtain higher education at domestic universities free of charge.

    Besides, teachers of these 27 children received money rewards.

    Recall that as part of fulfillment of the President’s instruction, the Ministry of Enlightenment established cash prize to the amount from 1.5mln to 4.5 mln tenge for the winners of international school subject olympiads.

    In 2022, the national team of Kazakhstan won 3 gold, 15 silver and 9 bronze medals at international olympiads.









    Photo: gov.kz


