    09:52, 31 December 2020 | GMT +6

    270 coronavirus patients in critical condition

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 22,102 people in Kazakhstan are receiving treatment for coronavirus, 270 of them are in critical condition, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service informs.

    4,959 are staying at hospitals, 270 are in critical condition, 48 in extremely critical condition, while 44 are on life support.

    As earlier reported, 795 new coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, 744 recovered.


