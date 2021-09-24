EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:55, 24 September 2021 | GMT +6

    270 more COVID-19 cases detected in past 24 hrs in Almaty rgn

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 270 more COVID-19 cases were detected in Almaty region. The growth rate dropped to 0.5%, the sanitary and epidemiological control department informs.

    Over the past 24 hours 270 more COVID-19 cases were detected in Almaty region. The growth rate decreased to 0.5%. Out of which 233 have clinical symptoms of coronavirus. 47 of them are children under 14, 43 schoolchildren and 4 students. Incidence rate per 100,000 population made 2326,9.

    Coronavirus cases decreased for the past 2 weeks from 0.6% to 0.5%. The most cases in the last week were recorded in Alakol, Yenbekshikazakh, Kerbulak districts, the sanitary and epidemiological control department said in a statement.


    Tags:
    Almaty region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!