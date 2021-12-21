271 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 19,302 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of December 21, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 3,207 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 19,302 are receiving outpatient treatment across the country.

271 patients are in critical condition, 74 are in extremely severe condition and 53 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 369 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total COVID-19 caseload to 983,663 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 953,971 people recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.