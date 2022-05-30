EN
    21:39, 30 May 2022 | GMT +6

    272 foreign observers accredited for referendum in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Central Referendum Commission of Kazakhstan accredited 272 reps from international organizations and foreign states to take part in the national referendum as international observers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, applications for accreditation of 14 observes from the EU Mission in Kazakhstan, as well as from Germany, Indonesia, Iran, North Macedonia, and Estonia were received.

    Earlier it was reported that according to the decree of the President of Kazakhstan No.888 of May 5 this year Kazakhstan is to hold a national referendum to introduce changes and additions to the Constitution of Kazakhstan. Kazakh nationals living abroad can also cast their votes in the referendum.



