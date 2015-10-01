27264 people attended Astana-Galatasaray game

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The match held within the framework of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League between Astana and Galatasaray ended in a draw in the capital city of Kazakhstan.

27264 people attended the game in Astana, Vesti.kz informed.

The game ended in a 2:2 draw in Astana. Roger Canas scored a goal for Astana as well as Hakan Balta had an own goal. Bilal Kisa of Galatasaray scored for his team and goalkeeper of Astana Nenad Eric had an own goal.

The next game Astana, that had its first points in the Champions League, will have to play against Atletico on the road on October 21.