273 Mongolians transiting through South Korea arrive home

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM A chartered flight from Seoul, South Korea, bringing a total of 273 citizens transiting from 7 countries through Seoul, landed at the Chinggis Khaan International Airport in Ulaanbaatar at 8.40 pm yesterday, April 30.

Two border control officers who were included in the flight crew monitored the health state of the passengers, Montsame reports.

As per the decision of the State Emergency Commission, 271 citizens that are currently living in South Korea will be arriving on another charter flight from Seoul today, May 1, while 263 more Mongolians who traveled to Frankfurt from 13 countries will be brought back on a charter flight from the German city on May 2, Saturday.