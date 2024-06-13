277 cases of facility damage reported after quake in S. Korean Buan

A series of additional reports of damage have come in overnight in the wake of this week's 4.8 magnitude earthquake in the southwestern county of Buan, officials said Thursday, Yonhap reports.

A total of 277 cases of facility damage have been reported as of 5:30 a.m., an increase of over 100 cases compared to late Wednesday, when 159 reports were made, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

Most of the reports came from Buan, where the earthquake struck, recording 239 cases, followed by 19 cases from the nearby city of Jeongeup and five cases from Gochang County, among many.

In many cases, the reports were about broken bathroom tiles and windows, fractured walls or malfunctioning doors.

Cultural assets in Buan County also suffered damage, including some brick walls falling down at Naeso Temple and near Gaeamsa Temple.

Meanwhile, 17 aftershocks were reported after the quake struck at 8:26 a.m., most of them being microquakes below magnitude 2.

The interior ministry and the North Jeolla provincial government will examine the quake-struck areas and the damage it has caused.