27yo fireman dies in house fire in Petropavlovsk (PHOTO)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - 27-year-old Altynbek Abrahmanov has died in a house fire in the city of Petropavlovsk, Kazinform refers to North Kazakhstan region's Emergency Department.

The tragedy occurred on 31 December. A private house located in Benzostroy district caught fire. Firefighters rescued a man who was in a burning residency. However, during the operation the 27 year-old Altynbek Abdrakhmanov has died. Abdrakhmanov was the commander of the fire brigade.

Altynbek Abdrakhmanov is survived by his wife and two minor children.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the fire was non-compliance with fire safety regulations. The investigation is underway.

It is worth noting that within four days of New Year's holiday 17 fire cases have taken place in the region. Two people were killed.











