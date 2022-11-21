EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:15, 21 November 2022 | GMT +6

    28 COVID-19 cases detected in Kyrgyzstan last week

    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 28 COVID-19 cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan from November 14 to November 20, the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Service reports.

    According to data, 6 of them are hospitalized, 22 are outpatients, KABAR reports.

    According to the risk assessment matrix, all areas are in the green zone. The effective reproductive number for the last week is less than 1, which indicates a stable epidemiological situation for COVID-19 in the country.

    For 10 months and 20 days of 2022, a total of 21,764 COVID-19 cases were registered.


    Photo: kabar.kg

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!